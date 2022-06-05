Anton Du Beke in Jubilee Shrewsbury care home visit
- Published
Care home residents have celebrated the Platinum Jubilee with a full roast dinner and a visit from Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke.
The 79 residents at Isle Court, Shrewsbury, along with families and carers, raised a glass of fizz.
The Queen has been praised by people living there who remembered the coronation in 1953.
Resident Jenny Mac said it was "the biggest thing that had happened to us in our little lives".
She stated: "After the dreariness of war, the whole atmosphere changed. The coronation was like the trigger point to show that we'd moved into a different time."
She said she felt like the Queen had been "like a very special big sister" to her as she grew up.
Another resident, Joan Edwards, remembered hearing the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, on the radio during World War Two.
"Every week, she used to come on the wireless and she used to say, 'hello children everywhere, I hope you're being brave away from your family'.
"I think she's a wonderful Queen."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk