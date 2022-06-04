Telford picnic in the park for Platinum Jubilee
Hundreds of people have attended a large picnic in Shropshire, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.
Animated movies were being shown on a big screen at the event at Telford Town Park on Saturday afternoon.
A church service was held at a war memorial in the morning and Platinum Party at the Palace coverage will be available on Saturday evening at the Telford park.
A free music concert will take place at the park on Sunday.
Live "Proms style music" throughout the afternoon has been promised by Telford & Wrekin Council for Concert in the Park starting at 12:00 BST on Sunday.
Other community events were taking place on Saturday, including in the grounds of The Farmstead care home in Lawley, Telford, as the Platinum Jubilee marks Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign.
