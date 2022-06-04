Telford picnic in the park for Platinum Jubilee

The event in the park was organised by Telford & Wrekin Council

Hundreds of people have attended a large picnic in Shropshire, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Animated movies were being shown on a big screen at the event at Telford Town Park on Saturday afternoon.

A church service was held at a war memorial in the morning and Platinum Party at the Palace coverage will be available on Saturday evening at the Telford park.

A free music concert will take place at the park on Sunday.

Live "Proms style music" throughout the afternoon has been promised by Telford & Wrekin Council for Concert in the Park starting at 12:00 BST on Sunday.

Other community events were taking place on Saturday, including in the grounds of The Farmstead care home in Lawley, Telford, as the Platinum Jubilee marks Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign.

Emma Ward ensured bubbles were on show at The Farmstead care home
Maria Armstrong and Stephanie Bodkin were serving cakes outside the care home
Hanna Leeson dressed up at the Wellington jubilee and midsummer fair
Lavern Mthethwa (left), from Lola’s Afro-Caribbean kitchen, and Telford African & Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre founder Natalie Headley were at the event in Wellington

