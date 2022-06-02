Gobowen hospital set for therapeutic garden makeover
A student gardener is designing a new therapeutic outdoor space for a children's ward.
Olivia Copley, 18, has spent hours volunteering and creating garden designs at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, in Gobowen, for the Alice Ward children's unit.
Ms Copley also attended the Chelsea Flower show and featured in the BBC's coverage.
The student said she came away with "lots of ideas and encouragement".
"It was so exciting to attend Chelsea and to speak to so many incredible gardeners who have inspired me," Ms Copley added.
The hospital garden will include several features including a covered canopy, woodland walk, bridge, vegetable patch, hornbeam trail, garden room and moon arches.
Alice Ward hopes to provide a tranquil spot to observe nature and rehabilitation zones, as well as secluded weatherproof areas to host outdoor games and learning.
'Future at Chelsea'
Victoria Sugden, Charity Director at the RJAH, said: "Olivia has really immersed herself in what would work for our patients best and we are so grateful to her.
"We are sure that she has many great things ahead of her and no doubt will be exhibiting in the future at Chelsea."
Ms Copley is currently studying for her Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) diploma, as well as completing a garden and planting design certificate prior to going to the University of Sheffield in September to gain a degree in landscape architecture.
