Craven Arms man turns mobility scooter into Jubilee steam train
- Published
An 89-year-old man has given his mobility scooter a royal makeover by turning it into a steam train for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Vin Wardman, from Craven Arms, said he had been touring the train around town to the doctors, supermarket and cafe.
"The doctor came out to have a look, and all the people in the street, it was great," Mr Wardman said.
Patricia Wardman, said her dad had been working on the train for "months".
"He makes a lot of different lorries and trains, and it's always been his hobby," Ms Wardman said.
"He worked on the railway so did this one especially for the Queen's Jubilee," she added.
Mr Wardman said he used original horse brass from 1953, the year he was married and the year of the coronation.
Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne in February 1952, after her father's death.
Mandy Lewis who runs Tuffins supermarket said she was "absolutely amazed" by Mr Wardman's creation.
When a local shopper asked Mr Wardman how fast it went, he replied: "It's a mobility scooter, it goes eight miles per hour flat out!"
