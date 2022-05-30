Telford learner driver supervised by daughter, 15, police say
- Published
A learner driver was spotted by police in Telford being supervised by their 15-year-old daughter.
Officers pulled over a Vauxhall Meriva, displaying L plates, in Donnington on Sunday at around 11:15 BST.
The driver has been reported for driving in breach of licence conditions and without third party insurance.
Police also seized the vehicle.
We asked this learner driver who was supervising them... ❓— OPU Shropshire (@OPUShropshire) May 29, 2022
"My 15 year old daughter"...
Our survey said... ❌🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♂️
Vehicle seized ✅
Driver reported ✅#police #car #wronganswersonly https://t.co/4322QmhBGA pic.twitter.com/lTz2ZzFl0n
Learner drivers must be supervised by someone aged at least 21.
They need to hold a full driver's licence, and must have held the licence for at least three years.
