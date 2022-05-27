Man arrested over raids on two Shropshire village stores
Police investigating armed raids at two village stores in Shropshire have arrested a man on suspicion of robbery.
West Mercia Police said the 40-year-old from Market Drayton was being held following robberies at village stores in Hodnet and Tern Hill on 26 May.
No injuries were reported, but cash and cigarettes were taken from the Tern Hill store.
The force said there had been no wider threat to the public and appealed for witnesses or camera footage.
A man armed with a gun reportedly targeted Hodnet Village Store on Church Street at around 10:25 BST, but nothing was stolen.
The robbery at the Adastra Convenience Store on the A41 at Tern Hill took place shortly afterwards, officers said.
