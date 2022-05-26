Market Drayton village stores targeted in armed robberies
- Published
The owner of a village store said he and his staff had been left shaken after a gun was used in an armed robbery.
Prabip Bodiya, owner of Adastra Services in Tern Hill, Market Drayton, said the incident happened at around 10:30 BST on 26 May.
The man took money from the till, along with tobacco and alcohol, he said.
Shortly before, staff at Hodnet Village Store were also threatened by a man with a gun, but nothing was taken.
West Mercia Police said no injuries had been reported in either incident and that officers remained in the area as investigations continued.
Kiran Koyani from the Hodnet store, said the man fled after she called for help.
She thought someone was "joking with her", her husband Chetan Koyani said, adding the couple did not know if the gun was real or not.
In Tern Hill, Mr Bodiya said his staff were "very scared" and had now gone home.
He added that he was worried about opening the shop on Friday, in case the man returned.
West Mercia Police has appealed for anyone with information or who witnessed the incidents to contact officers.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk