Shropshire couple import US bus to convert into home
A couple have imported a 72-seat US school bus to convert into their first home.
Luther Griffiths, 28, and Abbie Lewis, 26, said transforming the bus will cost less than a mortgage and also provide them with "quality of life" and the ability to travel.
The Shropshire couple aim to spend £40,000 on the project.
Mr Griffiths said: "It is nice to have money, as young couple, to spend on actually living."
The couple, who currently live with Miss Lewis' family, said they were driven by a desire to have their own space and travel.
They began working with company Shred and Butter on importing the bus in October.
The conversion, Mr Griffiths said, will add solar power and a compost toilet.
"It will be as eco friendly as a massive diesel bus as can be... the only thing we will need to put in is fuel and water," he said.
The 2010 vehicle has clocked 100,000 miles and was only decommissioned as a school bus in 2010.
The bus itself, Mr Griffiths said, cost £7,000, with a further £10,000 on import and shipping.
'Nomadic lifestyle'
He said they have since spent £5,000 raising the roof, and £2,000 on administrative costs, with a budget of around £15,000 for the renovation itself.
Mr Griffiths, who has previously converted vans, intends to do most of the work himself and set up a YouTube channel to document it.
"It is crazy to think it was a literal school bus last year and by the end of next year, hopefully, it will be a home," he said.
He said the couple were looking forward to living a more "nomadic lifestyle".
"It is alternative and not without its problems, it is a pain finding places to park, but I am happy go down that route and cross those bridges when we come to them while saving money and having a bit more freedom."
