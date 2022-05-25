Rail services in Wales hit after train crashed with digger in Shropshire
Rail services in Wales will be affected for the rest of the year after train caught fire when it hit a mini digger abandoned on the tracks, bosses said.
Dozens of people were evacuated at Craven Arms in Shropshire on Sunday after the crash with the stolen digger caused fuel to leak and start a fire.
Transport for Wales (TfW) said the damage will take months to repair, leaving four fewer carriages available.
Services between Shrewsbury and Hereford resumed on Tuesday.
The digger is believed to have one of two taken from a nearby rental yard before being ditched on the rail line. The second was found on the embankment.
The train - formed of three two-car sprinter units - struck the digger at about 60 mph.
Network Rail has described it as a "reckless act" and that it was working with British Transport Police (BTP) as part of its criminal investigation.
TfW said its sprinter trains were the only ones used on many routes across its network and the incident would impact services over the next few months due to the shortage of carriages.
A temporary reduced service will be in operation across the valleys network for the next few days, TfW said, including no trains on the City Line.
Rail tickets are being accepted on Cardiff bus services, and replacement buses were also in operation, but he urged customers check service capacity before travelling.
Colin Lea, TfW's planning and performance director, said: "We're working with our industry partners to source any additional trains available to cover for the damaged units and hope to be able to announce a temporary arrangement soon."
Det Ch Insp Sam Blackburn from BTP appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
"While we are at early stage of our investigation, we are confident this fire was a result of the attempted theft of two mini diggers which then ended up on the tracks," he said.