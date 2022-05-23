Train evacuated after fire on board near Craven Arms
Almost 50 people had to be evacuated from a train after a fire broke out on board.
Emergency services were called to the train near Craven Arms railway station in Shropshire at about 22:30 BST on Sunday.
British Transport Police said the fire was thought to have started after the train hit a large object on the track.
The line remains closed on Monday, causing disruption to services between Shrewsbury and Hereford.
Transport for Wales (TfW) said all 49 passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported among them or their train crew.
The operator urged passengers to plan ahead, saying its services remain blocked between Shrewsbury and Newport, with disruption expected until the end of the day.
It said there was a limited number of replacement buses and advised passengers to use alternative rail services between Cardiff and Shrewsbury via Birmingham New Street.
Joshua Clarke tweeted he was on board the train and the bus driver "apparently got lost" coming to pick passengers up.
He added it took almost seven hours after the crash to reach his home in Hereford.
TfW said it organised replacement transport and apologised for the inconvenience.
The fire was extinguished and investigations into the cause are ongoing, British Transport Police said.