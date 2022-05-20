Craven Arms roadworks cause access problems for carers
Carers have said they are struggling to reach clients' homes as roadworks have led to overnight closures.
National Highways is carrying out repairs along the A49 in Craven Arms, with closures every day between 20:00 BST and 06:00 until 29 June.
Residents said they were told access to frontages would be maintained during the works, but claim this is not the case.
National Highways said it was trying to limit disruption to residents.
Home care workers said the road closures were causing problems in reaching vulnerable residents, many of whom need support at specific times.
One worker said, on Wednesday, she was prevented from driving through to get to a client's home.
On Thursday, she said, workers had told her to park her car at a supermarket and conduct her visits on foot.
"It would have taken me hours if I did that," she said.
"Especially if they have medication that has got to be given at the right time - if we are late our clients panic."
'Too much disruption'
One of the directors of the company she works for, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: "Carers need to get clients' houses on time... if they can't that is when complaints happen and carers are getting stressed.
"They really should have planned one side first then the other side and used traffic lights. It is too much disruption."
Coach driver Paul Marriott-Lodge said he tried to return home on Thursday and found "the only way to access Craven Arms was by helicopter".
"Every single access route into Craven Arms was closed," he said.
"I understand roads do need fixing, I am all for it, but it is mad planning."
John Kennedy, who lives on Fairfield Close, said there were also issues with noise.
National Highways Project Manager Saima Khan said the organisation understood the concerns of residents.
"Safety is always our priority and we have made sure that resident access in and out of properties is maintained at all times and we have tried to limit disruption as much as possible including access for the emergency services," he said.
"To make sure everybody is kept safe while we have heavy plant machinery on-site, we are safely escorting people in and out of the works area."