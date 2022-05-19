Shropshire church converted into home for Ukrainians
A group of Shropshire churches have come together to convert one of their buildings into a home for Ukrainian refugees.
Work led by by Rea Valley Methodist Churches group has started to convert Stiperstones' Methodist chapel into a family home for six.
The site will hold an open day in June to encourage the community to support in any way they can.
The Reverend Richard Hall said people wanted to offer "practical help".
"We have all been shocked and saddened by events in Ukraine," the superintendent minister added.
The churches group, who also run chapels in Minsterley and Pontesbury, said they hoped to create "a support network".
That support network has already begun within the community, as an anonymous donor gave £500 towards renovations.
And local carpenter Ken Jones has been working for free by putting up partitions to create three bedrooms, said church treasurer Ed Mitton.
The Methodist chapel stopped running services so it could become a retreat centre for visitors and hold occasional services and meetings.
The group decided because it is the most modern out of the chapels that they run, it should be used to help a family from Ukraine.
June Claire, a member of Minsterley chapel, said it had been a "difficult and complicated process", but added "we are united in our determination to rescue a traumatised family and look after them here in safety".
Mr Hall hopes the chapel will be liveable within a matter of weeks, once some extra paper work has been finalised.
