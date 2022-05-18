Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust admits failures after two patients die
- Published
A hospital trust has pleaded guilty to failures in care that contributed to the deaths of two patients.
One of the charges related to the death of patient Mohammed Ismael Zaman in 2019 at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
He died of severe blood loss while undergoing dialysis at the hospital, Telford Magistrates' Court heard.
The second patient, who also being treated at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, died after their head became trapped between a bed and rails.
Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) admitted three counts of failing to provide treatment and care in a safe way, resulting in harm or loss.
Charges were brought against the trust by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) under the Health and Social Care Act 2008.
As well as the two deaths, the CQC accused the trust of exposing other patients to significant risk of avoidable harm.
SaTH is expected to be sentenced later on Wednesday.
The trust was recently subject of a damning review into its maternity services.
The Ockenden review, published in March, found "repeated errors in care" at the trust contributed to the deaths of 201 babies between 2000-2019.
