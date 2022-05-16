Courses in Shropshire to help riders respond to bike accidents
Free courses are running to help motorcyclists know how to respond if a fellow biker falls off.
Biker Down, run by Shropshire Fire and Rescue, began when an off-duty firefighter in Kent came across a motorcycle accident.
The rescue service has teamed up with West Mercia Police and Midlands Air Ambulance.
The courses teach first aid, advice alerting emergency services and the science behind wearing correct attire.
"Actions taken in the first few moment can be crucial," said James Sutherland, the road and water safety officer at Shropshire Fire and Rescue.
"It's a course for bikers, ran by bikers," he added.
Kent firefighter Jim Sanderson told how he came across a motorcycle accident while off-duty.
"It was only after [the accident] that I thought about my actions and what I'd done and realised that I'd gone into autopilot fire service training mode," he said.
"What the fire service had taught me, like how to behave at a road traffic collision, was something that bikers probably needed.
"Because the first person at the scene of a motorcycle accident is often another motorcyclist," he added.
