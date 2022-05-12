Mubarek Ali: Telford grooming gang leader to remain in jail
- Published
A grooming gang ringleader will stay behind bars for longer after the Parole Board refused to release him.
Mubarek Ali was jailed for 14 years in 2012 for a string of sexual offences after he and a group of other men, including his brother, preyed on young girls in Telford, Shropshire.
Ali, who was released in 2017, broke his licence conditions.
Parole judges "could find no evidence to suggest that his level of risk towards others had reduced".
They were "not satisfied" Ali was suitable for release, according to a document setting out the decision.
In what was thought to be one of the largest operations in the history of West Mercia Police, about 50 officers worked on the investigation to break up the child prostitution ring.
Ali's crimes included controlling child prostitution and trafficking for sexual exploitation.
He was released automatically part way through his sentence in 2017, but was sent back to prison just under a year later after breaking his licence conditions.
Now 38, this is Ali's second review by the Parole Board since his recall.
He will be eligible for another parole review before his sentence comes to an end in October 2032.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk