Whitchurch rail station disabled access not good enough: MP
- Published
The transport secretary has been asked to support a bid to improve disabled access to a town's railway station.
Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, told Grant Shapps in a letter it was "ridiculous" platform one, at Whitchurch, was only accessible via a foot-bridge with 44 steps.
Transport for Wales (TfW), which operates the station, has now applied for funding for step-free access.
A decision on the bid is expected by the end of the year.
TfW currently arranges taxis for passengers with mobility issues who request one in advance, otherwise they have to go to the nearest step-free station, which is six miles (9.6km) away.
Neither of the two nearest stations have car parking spaces.
The rail operator has applied for funding under the government's Access for All scheme, which would be available from 2024.
Ms Morgan said: "It is ridiculous that it is 2022 and yet we still have railway stations which are of no use to people with disabilities or mobility issues."
In her letter to Mr Shapps, she said the steps had also been an issue for people with pushchairs or prams and people with heavy luggage.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk