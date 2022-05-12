Jail for Audlem man who used baseball bat to beat visitor
- Published
A man has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years for killing a man he believed was chatting up his partner.
Daniel Griffiths, 43, from Audlem in Cheshire was found guilty of manslaughter on 5 May after a trial at Chester Crown Court.
Cheshire Police said he died from internal injuries after being beaten with a baseball bat after visiting Griffiths' home in October 2021.
His family said he "did not deserve to die the way he did".
In a statement, released after the guilty verdict, they said: "While it doesn't ease the pain we've been caused by Andrew's senseless death, we are grateful for the guilty verdict."
They also thanked witnesses who gave evidence and said the trauma of the 54-year-old's death had "left its mark" on the family.
Cheshire Police said Mr Guy travelled on 15 October to visit his mother from his home in Bournemouth and the following afternoon he drove to Market Drayton and Whitchurch in Shropshire to meet friends.
While he was there, he received a text message and a phone call from Griffiths' partner and travelled to the pair's house to bring them drugs, the force said.
Shortly after he arrived, Griffiths dragged Mr Guy outside and beat him with a baseball bat in the stomach and leg.
Mr Guy then drove back to his mother's home in Buerton, Cheshire. On the way, while waiting for a takeaway, police said he sent text messages to Griffiths and his partner's phone saying he was in "10 out of 10" pain in his stomach.
He was found collapsed in his mother's bathroom the following morning and died.
A post-mortem examination found he died due to a large amount of internal bleeding in to his abdomen from blunt force trauma.
Senior investigating officer Det Insp Dave Hutcheon said Mr Guy "died an agonising and slow death due to extensive internal bleeding".
He said it was not clear exactly what led up to the attack, but the force believed "he wrongly thought Andrew was romantically interested in his girlfriend".
