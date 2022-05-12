Shropshire church given lottery funding for repairs
A 1,000-year-old church has received a grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for essential repairs.
St Mary's Church in the rural village of Stottesdon, south Shropshire, has been awarded £271,500.
The money will pay for repairs to the roof, the rainwater disposal system and stonework while allowing more community events to take place.
Project manager Chris Tibbits said they were "thrilled" about the grant after seven years of fundraising.
Mr Tibbits said development work had been taking place in recent years and supporters were now looking forward to "safeguarding the fabric of this historic building".
The Grade I-listed building dates back to before the Norman Conquest and although it has been altered organically over almost 1,000 years, it retains many original features and treasures, said the Discover Churches Herefordshire and Shropshire group.
The funding will also work to develop more sustainable heating and lighting to achieve a warmer interior.
Mr Tibbits said the money will nurture and reinforce "the many links St Mary's has with the local communities we serve".
Community events, activities and volunteering opportunities such as replica tile-making workshops that will be done with the Jackfield Tile Museum of Ironbridge Gorge, are said to "encourage more residents, locals, and visitors to use this heritage more often".
