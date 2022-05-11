Telford murder: Daniel Kurdziel fatally stabbed in neck in a play area
A man has been convicted of murder after stabbing a man in the neck with a bottle in a children's play area.
Dawid Kurdziel was killed after he went to join a friend who said he was being threatened by a group of men in a park in Telford.
Robert Wieczorkowski plunged the glass bottle into Mr Kurdziel's neck as he stood by a fence, police said.
Wieczorkowski, 32, from Telford, denied murder and will be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on 19 May.
"Always smiling"
Mr Kurdziel was attacked on 3 July in Ketley recreation ground after his friend called to say a group of men who had been drinking, including Wieczorkowski, were being threatening.
The 23-year-old suffered significant blood loss and he was found dead outside a restaurant on nearby Holyhead Road., West Mercia Police have previously said.
Wieczorkowski left the area but was arrested in Handsworth in Birmingham on 14 August and charged with murder.
Det Insp Lee Holehouse said: "Hopefully this verdict and the sentence to come will help Dawid's family to move on with their lives.
"We would like to thank the public for their help in our investigations."
Mr Kurdzial's family have described him as "a very happy person" who was "always smiling".
"He would do anything to keep family and friends from harm's way. He was precious to us all. He is badly missed and loved deeply."
