Friends return to Ukraine border with animal aid
- Published
Two friends are on their way back to the Poland-Ukraine border for a second time, this time taking animal aid.
Vince Price from Shawbirch, Shropshire, and his friend David Pryce started their 1,200-mile journey on Tuesday.
In April, the pair made the same journey, but took a van of disability equipment including wheelchairs.
This time they have bedding for animals, dry and wet food, toys and "cat scratchy things!".
The pair said they decided to help animals this time after meeting a Ukrainian family with a three-legged dog in a hotel at the end of their last trip.
"We are going again, because it needs to be done," Mr Price said.
"Lot's of people say they wish they could do something, but they can't because they have commitments and jobs," he added.
Telford charity shop Team Poundie has filled about three quarters of the van, they said.
The pair are both now semi-retired, with Mr Pryce running Transportwise in Telford part-time.
Mr Price spoke about how what they witnessed the first time round, will stick with them for a while.
"I still can't believe that people like us can be sat there eating their Sunday dinner and all of a sudden the next doors neighbours house blows up," he added.
The men are hoping to get to Poland on Thursday and will head to Warsaw to get a final delivery address.
