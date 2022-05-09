Hundreds in Shrewsbury left without water after pipe burst
Published
Hundreds of households in Shrewsbury were left without water after a pipe burst on Monday morning.
In an update at 18:15 BST, Severn Trent said it was still on Church Road trying to solve the problem.
About 70 households were still without water, Severn Trent said earlier.
It said customers would continue to see tankers in the area "keeping them on supply" and that it hoped to have restored supplies by 21:00.
Thanking customers for their patience, Severn Trent said the repair was proving "a little trickier" than it had first expected.
