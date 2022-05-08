Telford Community Grocery 'inundated' by struggling families
A community grocery store is appealing for volunteers as organisers say it is "inundated" by people struggling financially.
The Telford Community Grocery, based in All Nations Church in Ketley, allows members to do a £30 shop for £3.
Manager Sarah Kaul said more and more families were registering to use it every day.
Volunteers were desperately needed to cover warehouse jobs, the tills and cleaning, she said,
Currently the community group has 15 volunteers- but it needed about 10 more to cover early mornings or late afternoons to try and keep up with demand, Ms Kaul said.
She said if people could cover just a "couple of hours a week" to help at those points it would be a "massive help".
"People volunteer for a lot of different reasons and we are fully aware that not everyone can do everything," she added.
