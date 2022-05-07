Person rescued from River Severn in Shropshire
Firefighters have rescued a person from the River Severn in Shropshire.
Emergency services were called to the Castlefields area of Shrewsbury at about 22:10 BST on Friday.
One person was rescued and left in the care of paramedics, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Crews from Baschurch, Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Tweedale, including the water rescue unit, attended. West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been contacted.
