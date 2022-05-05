Arrest over Shrewsbury College bomb hoax
A man has been arrested after a bomb hoax at a college in Shrewsbury.
Shrewsbury College's London Road campus was locked down after police were called following the threat just before midday on Thursday.
Officers carried out a search of the area and were satisfied that there was no risk to the college or wider public, West Mercia Police said.
A 20-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of making a bomb hoax threat.
The college said classes and other activities would continue as normal.
However, officers are expected to remain on patrol in the area.
