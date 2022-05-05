Toby Jones: Funeral to be held following river death
- Published
The funeral takes place later of a man who died after falling in the River Severn in Shrewsbury.
Toby Jones, 31, was pulled from the water on 1 April. The funeral will be held at Shrewsbury Abbey at 12:00 BST.
Last week it emerged a safety review by Shropshire Council alongside the Severn in the town would take place, after the deaths of Mr Jones and 21-year-old Nathan Fleetwood.
A third man, Dan Walker, 31, was rescued from the river last month.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk