Shrewsbury's Little Rascals soft play centre and sensory rooms forced to close
A popular soft play centre that provides sensory rooms for children with disabilities has been forced to shut after seven years.
Little Rascals in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, said their lease was terminated due to "circumstances beyond their control".
Jessica Palmer-Jones, from the foundation, said that having no sensory room was "a massive loss to the Special Education Needs (SEN) community within Shropshire".
They run a similar venue in Bicton.
The second centre does not currently have a sensory room, although Ms Palmer-Jones added that they hope to raise enough money to build a new one there.
As well as sensory rooms, the indoor play areas provide play areas for children and cater for parties.
The Little Rascal's Foundation is "100% not for profit foundation," she said, adding: "Everything we make has always gone straight back into the foundation to support local children with disabilities and their families".
Writing on Facebook, the team said they were proud of what they had created in the seven years at Monkmoor.
The last day for the Monkmoor branch will be Sunday.
