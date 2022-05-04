Repair Shop host Jay Blades appointed MBE at Windsor Castle
- Published
Jay Blades, who presents The Repair Shop, has been made an MBE for services to craft.
The 52-year-old received the honour from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.
He has hosted the popular BBC series since it began in 2017 and also fronts Money for Nothing and Jay Blades' Home Fix.
Mr Blades, who is based in Shropshire, said the rest of the team were "over the moon" for him.
"They have all said, 'do we have to bow, do we have to curtsy to you?' and stuff like that," he said.
"I've just said there's one request: as long as they can bring me a biscuit with my cup of tea, that's all I want."
Mr Blades said he spoke with Prince Charles about the importance of craft as part of a sustainable future.
"It is all about teaching the next generation as to what they should be doing and what they can do, because some people think craft isn't accessible to them," he said.
Starting life in London, Mr Blades said he left school aged 15 due to his undiagnosed dyslexia and spent his 20s working in factories and as a labourer.
He opened up about living with dyslexia in a BBC documentary in January and how, until recently, he had the reading age of an 11-year-old.
After a charity he founded, which encouraged young people to get practical jobs, closed when funding dried up, he moved to Wolverhampton.
In the city he set up Jay & Co, a social enterprise that helps disadvantaged and disengaged groups.
The Repair Shop is now regularly watched by more than seven million people.
Asked if a particular object from the show stood out to him, the presenter said it was like "picking your favourite child".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk