Man killed in hit-and-run collision in Shropshire - police
A man has died in a hit-and-run crash in Shropshire, police have said.
The 26-year-old was walking on the B4368, between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock, in the early hours of Saturday when he was struck.
West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics were sent to the scene, where he was confirmed dead.
Det Insp Dafydd Jones appealed to anyone with dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the collision to contact West Mercia Police.
"Our thoughts remain with the man's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," he said.
