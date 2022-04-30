Hedgehog charity marks 40 years of supporting the struggling species
A hedgehog charity celebrating 40 years of supporting the struggling species is calling on members of the public to do more to help them.
The British Hedgehog Preservation Society, founded in Shropshire, funds research into the conservation and welfare of hedgehogs.
Chief executive Fay Vass said the need for the charity was as strong as ever.
Earlier this year, its research showed the population in rural Britain is continuing a "steep decline".
The State of Britain's Hedgehogs report found numbers are down in rural areas by between 30% and 75% since 2000.
"Hedgehogs are struggling and are in decline so we do need to do what we can to help preserve them," she said.
The charity receives calls from around the country from people who have found ill hedgehogs and offer first aid advice and a link to a local rescue charity.
Through campaigns and educational projects Ms Vass said she raises awareness of the practical steps people can take like connecting up habitats, leaving out shallow bowls of water, getting rid of pesticides and having a log pile in the garden.
