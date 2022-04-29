Shropshire hospitals visiting to return after Covid suspension
- Published
Visiting is to be reintroduced at a hospital trust after it was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
From 3 May, adult inpatients at Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal Hospitals in Shropshire will be allowed one visitor per day.
However, the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) said, Covid-19 levels in the hospitals remain "significant".
Visitors will be required to wear face masks and observe social distancing.
Separate visiting arrangements remain in place for critical care, maternity, children's wards, and the neonatal unit, the trust said.
Earlier this week, a critical incident declared for a county's health service amid rising Covid-19 cases was stood down.
However, the trust said levels at the hospitals remain "significant" and asked those with symptoms, or who are Covid-19 positive, not to attend.
Hayley Flavell, director of nursing at SaTH, said: "Suspending visiting was a very difficult decision to make as we know how important it is to patients, and friends and family alike, but it was a necessary one given we care for some of the most sick and vulnerable in society.
"We are very pleased now to be able to welcome visitors back into our hospitals and will continue to do everything we can to ensure those we care for are supported by their own loved ones."
