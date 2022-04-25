Second person arrested on suspicion of Bridgnorth rape
- Published
A second person has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was assaulted.
The 20-year-old was attacked on 3 April in Underhill Street, Bridgnorth, between 00:45 and 02:30 BST.
West Mercia Police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of rape and has been released on bail while investigations continue.
The force asked witnesses and anyone who was in the Ridleys on the River bar to come forward.
A 22-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of rape has also been released under investigation, it added.
Det Sgt Will Quan said he wanted to reassure the public while police investigate.
He added: "We are updating the victim on the progress of our investigation regularly and she is being supported by specially trained officers."
