Protesters call for return of GP services in St Martin's
- Published
Campaigners have staged a protest calling for GP services to remain in their village.
The surgery in St Martin's, Shropshire, has been closed since March 2020 and made an application to Betsi Cadwalladr Heath Board to close permanently.
Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for the practice to remain in the village.
Health bosses said a decision on the proposed closure will be made at the end of May.
The medical practice is a branch of Chirk Surgery in Wrexham, north Wales, but residents said they struggle to access the site due to a lack of public transport links.
Posting on Twitter, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan, said: "Closing the surgery will undoubtedly impact on residents and their health.
"The [temporary] closure has already resulted in many unable to access basic healthcare and routine [appointments].
"It's just not acceptable," the Liberal Democrat said.
Betsi Cadwalladr Heath Board said it received an application for the permanent closure of St Martin's Surgery, which it said is due to be considered at the next meeting of the Primary Care Panel on 24 May.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk