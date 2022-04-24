Thousands of bikers join air ambulance's Shropshire ride
Thousands of bikers have taken part in a charity ride in Shropshire to raise money for the Midlands Air Ambulance.
They rode the 23 miles (37km) from Shrewsbury to RAF Cosford where the Bike4Life festival was held on Sunday.
Among the bikers was former World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty.
The event, now in its 10th year, has not been held for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Organisers estimated there were about 4,000 bikers in the convoy.
People from as far afield as Scotland and France joined in, Helen Stevens, from Midlands Air Ambulance, said.
"It raises about £80,000 each year. We obviously have not been able to do it for a couple of years so we are glad to be back," she added.
The ambulance charity, which receives no government support, covers Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire and the West Midlands.
