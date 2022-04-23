Telford pupils run pop-up shop to help struggling families
School pupils are helping run a "pop-up" store offering donated clothes and toiletries for free to people struggling with rising prices.
The store in Telford, Shropshire, is run by Lee Ellis, a science teacher at Smallbrook School.
They plan to offer their goods in the future to recently arrived refugees from Ukraine and the pupils have been keen to help their community.
"They have volunteered their time which is just amazing," Mr Ellis said.
"You only have to say to them in term-time, 'I'm going to open in the school holidays, would you like to come and help?' There is no groaning, no mumbling, it is straight away hands up, 'yes I would like to come'."
Summer, one of the pupils who volunteers, said she likes seeing people "go out with a big smile on their face".
One of the regulars at the pop-up store, Sonya Mason, collects items for neighbours who she says are finding it harder and harder to get by.
"Since the pandemic, I think people are struggling even more to make ends meet, the money has not gone up. People are just finding it so difficult to buy new clothes, they are finding it difficult to buy food," she said.
UK inflation rate rose to 7% in the year to March, the highest since 1992 and up from 6.2% in February.
The store uses space donated by a local welfare charity, Meeting Point House, in the town centre.
Angela Creighton, from the charity, said seeing the pupils support their community was great and their efforts were needed in the area.
"I think there is a growing need, it is meeting a massive demand at the moment," she said.
