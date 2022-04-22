Shropshire health service 'critical incident' stood down
A critical incident declared for a county's health service amid rising Covid-19 cases has been stood down.
The measure was introduced on 29 March when hospitals in Shropshire were said to have the highest number of Covid patients since the pandemic began.
Health bosses said although the situation had eased, NHS services remained under pressure.
Dr Deborah Shepherd, from the local clinical commissioning group (CCG), said Covid patient numbers had reduced.
Dr Shepherd, who is medical director for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCG, added: "What has got us through I think has been mutual aid, so different organisations, different partners in our health and care system, to help out in areas which perhaps they wouldn't normally work in."
The Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System, which represents health and social care organisations, said hospitals also had an "extremely high" number of staff off work with Covid, with the number of hospital patients with coronavirus "causing significant pressure".
It followed a series of critical incidents declared by the county's hospitals in January, February and March.
Patricia Davies, chief executive of Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, said the hospital trust remained in internal critical incident status due to demand on its urgent and emergency services.
It still has 130 Covid-19 patients, Ms Davies added, and issues of staff sickness, with patients asked to "use health and care services wisely".
"Despite the health and care system leaving critical incident status, it does not mean that health and care services are not facing pressure," she said.
"Local health and care workers remain on high alert and the system will continue to monitor the situation closely to maintain the focus and responsiveness required from all partners to service our population."
