Go ahead for supported living site for veterans in Shropshire
A supported living scheme for veterans in Shropshire has been given the go ahead under plans by a former Royal Marine commando.
Residents at The Harbour in Oswestry will get personalised development plans and get help with IT, finance and employment skills, planners said.
Shropshire Council has granted permission for Hope Church to become a 22-bed accommodation complex.
Armed forces charities backed the plans saying such a service was lacking.
The facility, thought to be the first of its kind in the UK, has been proposed by ex-commando Ash Anderson, who is currently serving as a training instructor at MOD Stafford.
SSAFA, the armed forces charity, confirmed around two veterans per week make contact with its Shropshire and Staffordshire branches seeking support with issues including homelessness, relationship breakdown, mental health, employment and education.
Supporting the plans, Tail End Charlie Veteran Support Team said: "The purpose-built service you're proposing is something we've been after for years, the need for this sort of service is only ever increasing."
The Official Minds at War Community Interest Company (CIC) said: "Within Shropshire we currently are supporting many veterans, it is apparent to ourselves as an organisation there is great demand for this type of accommodation/service.
"Over the last 18 months we have found that the current numbers are increasing at a very alarming pace."
Placements would be offered to veterans in Oswestry and Shropshire before going further afield, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The proposals were supported by church leaders, who said the sale of the building would fund the construction of their new church in nearby English Walls.
