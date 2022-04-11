Driver dies in two-car crash at Astley
- Published
A woman has died in a crash with another car.
The 19-year-old was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Polo on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, Shropshire, at about 16:15 BST on Saturday, police said.
She was heading from the town towards Shawbury when she was involved in a collision with a BMW going in the opposite direction.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, West Mercia Police said. It has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
