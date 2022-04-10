Missing Nathan Fleetwood searched for in Shrewsbury
- Published
About 250 people have come out to help search for a man who has been missing for two weeks.
Nathan Fleetwood, 21, was last seen on Kingsland Bridge, Shrewsbury, at about 04:00 BST on 27 March.
People were checking the area around Coleham and Longden on Sunday in the second such search.
Mr Fleetwood's father Gez said it had given the family "such reassurance, the support that we've got from everybody".
Flyers were handed out at Shrewsbury Town's home game against Ipswich Town on Saturday.
West Mercia Police said on 27 March Mr Fleetwood was seen in the town centre at about 02:30 BST as he left Albert's Shed music venue in Barker Street.
After he was seen on Kingsland Bridge at about 04:00, he was thought to have walked along Kingsland Road in the direction of Coleham.
His father thanked members of the public for what they had done.
He said: "We saw the police... We [were] mindful of keeping away from their search as well and the public are being so accommodating.
"[There are] big groups of people walking round where they live and they've been fantastic."
More than 400 turned up to search last Sunday.
The police force said there was no evidence to suggest anyone was involved with Mr Fleetwood's disappearance and there was a dedicated team of officers working on an investigation to locate him.
His father said police were giving daily updates and keeping the family "fully informed".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk