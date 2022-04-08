Telford attempted murder arrest after man left critical
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an attack in Telford left a man in a critical condition.
Officers were called to Westerdale Close in Doseley, at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday.
A man in his 50s was found with serious injuries and taken to the Princess Royal Hospital.
A 44-year-old man from Telford has been questioned, while officers remain at the scene.
West Midlands Ambulance service said another man at the property "sustained potentially serious injuries" and received treatment on the scene, before being taken to hospital for further assessment.
"We believe this to have been an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public," Det Sgt Chris Henry of West Mercia Police said.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and calling for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.
