Telford solar farm plans rejected
Plans for a major solar farm have been unanimously rejected by councillors.
The proposed 18-hectare (180,000sqm) would have seen 77,000 panels on land either side of Limekiln Lane in Wellington, Telford.
Councillors rejected the plans put forward by RE Projects Development Ltd and Steeraway Solar amid concerns about the impact on the local landscape
Two of the five fields listed in the proposal are in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
'Unacceptable location'
"We are the custodians of the Wrekin," said Conservative councillor Nigel Dugmore, from Telford and Wrekin Borough Council.
"While we all recognise the need for sustainable sources of energy such as solar power, this is in an unacceptable location being against our local plan, adversely affecting an area of outstanding natural beauty and removing valuable agricultural land from use for many years to come."
Independent councillor Peter Scott added that while the council needed to provide more solar farms, "the potential damage to an area of outstanding natural beauty outweighed the benefits".
The plans, which would generated enough electricity each year to power about 11,000 homes, were also objected to by members of Wellington Town Council last year.
