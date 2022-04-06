Shrewsbury maternity scandal: Police examining 701 cases
More than 700 cases are being examined by police in an investigation into maternity care.
A recent report found failures at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) led to the deaths of more than 200 babies and nine mothers.
Police had previously launched an operation to explore whether there was evidence to support a criminal case against the trust or any individuals involved.
It said final figures will differ.
Det Ch Supt Damian Barratt of West Mercia Police said a total of 823 cases had been identified, dating from 2003 to present day, with four post-2019.
Of those, he said, a decision had been made that in 122 cases there is insufficient evidence to progress further, with affected families informed and offered ongoing support from the force's family liaison team.
As such, he said, 701 cases remain an active part of the investigation.
"The scope of a police investigation differs from that of an independent review and there are parameters and thresholds around what can, and cannot, be included in a criminal investigation," he said.
"Therefore, as we continue to the review cases, the final number included in our investigation will differ and is likely to be significantly less than this 701."
He said the force made a promise to the families, to the Telford and Shrewsbury communities and to the wider public to keep them informed as the investigation progresses.
Any families who have concerns about their involvement can contact the force, he said.
SaTH previously said it was co-operating fully with West Mercia Police.
The review, led by senior midwife Donna Ockenden, was commissioned after two families led a campaign for the inquiry.
Richard Stanton and Rhiannon Davies' daughter Kate died hours after her birth in March 2009, while Kayleigh and Colin Griffiths' daughter Pippa died in 2016 from a Group B Streptococcus infection.
Initially set to examine 23 cases, it was widened to include almost 1,600 cases where there were concerns over maternity care.
