Shropshire ambulance service needs new volunteers
- Published
Volunteers who can help look after patients until an ambulance arrives are needed.
More community first responders (CFR) are being recruited across Shropshire.
The role see volunteers helping patients until a standard ambulance arrives, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
The unpaid job also involves raising funds and training the public in basic life support.
The service said it is after volunteers in places including Pontesbury, Whitchurch, Highley, Ludlow and Wem.
The reason for the county-wide appeal for new CFRs is because the service did not recruit while they drew up a new training course, manager Cliff Medlicott said.
"We have not had a recruitment drive in Shropshire for a while but we are now in the position where we can do this," he added.
