Police investigating rape in Bridgnorth
Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of rape.
A 20-year-old woman was attacked on 3 April on the grassy area in Underhill Street, Bridgnorth, at some time between 00:45 GMT and 02:30 GMT.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and released on police bail.
Any witnesses, in particular anyone who was in the bar Ridleys on the River on the evening of 2 April, should contact police.
