Missing man Nathan Fleetwood: Call for Shrewsbury CCTV to be checked
- Published
A friend of a 21-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week has thanked people for their support and made a fresh call for information.
Nathan Fleetwood was last seen on Kingsland Bridge, Shrewsbury, at about 04:00 BST on 27 March.
Toby Owen told BBC Radio Shropshire: "We just cant seem to puzzle some pieces together."
He also said Nathan's family "just want to know what's happened to their boy".
Mr Owen has appealed for people to check their CCTV and dashcam footage for sightings of Mr Fleetwood in the Kingsland area of the town.
West Mercia Police said Mr Fleetwood had been seen in the town centre at about 02:30 BST as he left Albert's Shed music venue in Barker Street.
Hundreds join search
He is thought to have made his way to the Kingsland area shortly afterwards and then on to Kingsland Bridge, police said.
Mr Fleetwood was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a black hoodie, black jeans and white Nike trainers.
Mr Owen believes his friend stood at the side of the bridge for 10 minutes before crossing over and said he might have got into a vehicle on the other side.
But he also accepted his friend might have gone into the River Severn.
On Sunday more than 400 people turned up to take part in a search, organised by Mr Owen, and he said he was "overwhelmed" by the response.
The police have interviewed two men who were with the 21-year-old near Kingsland that morning and said they were happy with their accounts.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk