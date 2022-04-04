Man critical in hospital after Shrewsbury river rescue
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being rescued from the River Severn.
West Mercia Police said officers were called reports of a person in the water near St Julian's Crescent in Shrewsbury during the early hours.
The force said it is now trying to establish the man's movements before he was found.
He is believed to have been in an altercation at The Nag's Head on Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury just before midnight.
It has asked anyone who was in the pub between 21:50 on Sunday and 00:15 on Monday, was in the area, or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage to come forward.
