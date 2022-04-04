Devastation as bid for £98m Shropshire bus fund fails
A bid for £98m to transform bus services has been unsuccessful.
It had been hoped the money would fund more affordable fares, green buses, real-time passenger information and Sunday services in Shropshire.
"We are at a complete loss as to why we have been completely overlooked," Shropshire Council said.
The council had bid for a slice of the government's £7bn Bus Back Better scheme which aims to "level up" transport outside London.
The Department for Transport (DfT) has been contacted for a response.
Council leader Lezley Picton said she was devastated.
"We will, of course, be working with our MPs to seek clarification from the government as to why our bid has been ignored and what we could have done differently."
Cecilia Motley of the Conservative-run council said it was told by the DfT it had submitted a very strong bid.
Mark Prichard, Conservative MP for The Wrekin was one of five MPs who backed the scheme and said he would support any future applications.
"Rural public transport is a social and economic necessity for many throughout the county," he said.
Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said the result was "really disappointing", especially after the "swingeing cuts to services made by Arriva last week".
"Our towns and villages need a huge investment in public transport to connect people with jobs and services but now they will be more isolated than ever," she said.
The DfT announced earlier 31 areas in England had been chosen in its latest awards from the "government's bus transformation programme".
Stoke-on-Trent and the West Midlands were among those chosen to receive funding to aid their own bus improvement plans.