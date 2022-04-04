Man dies after being pulled from Severn in Shrewsbury
- Published
A man has died after being pulled from the River Severn in Shrewsbury.
The 32-year-old was helped from the water near Victoria Quay, near the Welsh Bridge, on Friday night.
Emergency services had been called to the scene following reports of a man in distress in the river.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but on Monday West Mercia Police confirmed he had died, adding their thoughts were with his family at "this extremely difficult time".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.