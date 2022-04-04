Nathan Fleetwood: Hundreds search for missing man in Shrewsbury
- Published
Hundreds of people have searched for a 21-year-old man who has not been seen for more than a week.
Nathan Fleetwood was last seen on Kingsland Bridge, Shrewsbury, at about 04:00 BST on 27 March.
More than 400 volunteers turned out on Sunday to comb areas around the crossing, the town centre and Castlefields.
Toby Owen organised the search and said so many people wanted to be involved and help.
"To see a community come together like that, for me I was just overwhelmed and so thankful," he said.
They were helped by specialist kayakers from the West Mercia Search and Rescue team.
Members of Mr Fleetwood's former football team, Shrewsbury Juniors, also joined the search.
Mr Fleetwood was seen in the town centre at about 02:30 BST as he left Albert Shed music venue on Barker Street.
He is thought to have made his way to the Kingsland area shortly afterwards and then on Kingsland Bridge, police said.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a black hoodie, black jeans and white Nike trainers.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk