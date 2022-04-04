Ramadan 2022: Shropshire community invited to iftar meal
- Published
A Shropshire mosque is inviting the local community to take part in a feast to mark the holy month of Ramadan.
During the period, Muslims do not eat or drink between dawn and evening, with a meal known as iftar taken directly after sunset.
The Jamia Masjid Gousia mosque on Regent Street in Wellington said it would be welcoming people from all faiths and backgrounds to their iftar meal on Monday evening from 19:00 BST.
The site is run by the As-Siraj Trust.
Haroon Shakil, trust CEO, said the event was an "opportunity to build unity and bridges with different communities and different religions".
"The mosque is open doors for everyone," he added.
