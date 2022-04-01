Telford pair who starved and mistreated boys jailed
- Published
Two people who denied boys food and made them stand in stress positions for hours on end have been jailed.
Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, from Telford, Shropshire, were both convicted of four counts of child neglect between 2014 and 2018.
The charges were brought after concerns raised by the school of the two boys.
At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, Paisley was jailed for seven years and six months and Sibson-Bartram for six years and six months.
A third defendant, 35-year-old Samantha Paisley, also from Telford, admitted two counts of child neglect at an earlier hearing and is due to be sentenced on 29 April.
West Mercia Police said the two children were now living in a safe family home.
The court heard they were made to sit on their hands and stand against a wardrobe while in the defendants' care.
"Thankfully, by working with Telford and Wrekin Children's Services, we were able to remove the boys from harm," Det Const Vicky Fisher said.
"The defendants showed no remorse for their tremendously cruel crimes against innocent young boys they were supposed to care for and protect.
"We hope these sentences provide closure and allows everyone involved, especially the two boys, to take their lives forward."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk